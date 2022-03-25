Here's what you'd end up with if a megalomaniac gave a first-year film student $1000, a bootleg copy of Final Cut Pro, and a VHS copy of Top Gun, and told them to make a mini-movie to show the world how badass you are. I was hoping Jong-un's sister Yo-jong would make a guest appearance, but maybe she'll show up in the second episode!
Kim Jong-un stars in this Hollywood-style North Korea missile test propaganda video
