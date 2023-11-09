While a confused Donald Trump was talking about how "smart" dictators Kim Jong Un and Vladimir Putin are, the stable genius showed off his own smarts, forgetting what country Kim rules.

"The press hates it when I say they're smart. Well what am I supposed to say? They're stupid people?" the MAGA dictator asked a crowd in Florida yesterday before demonstrating his own breadth of knowledge: "Kim Jong-Un leads 1.4 billion people, and there's no doubt about who the boss is, and they want me to say he's not an intelligent man." (See video below, posted by Republican Accountability.)

In reality, North Korea's population is a mere 25 million people, while China's population is 1.4 billion. But it's all the same to Trump, who "loves" China's Xi Jinping just as much as the next dictator. And in MAGAland, alternative facts will do just fine.