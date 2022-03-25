Remember when Sarah Palin couldn't handle the pressure of being Governor of Alaska and abruptly quit in 2009? She's ready to run for office again for a repeat performance.

The family-values firebrand, who divorced her husband in 2020, appeared on FoxKremlin News and told Sean Hannity, "I'm going to throw my hat in the ring because we need people that have cajones. We need people like Donald Trump who has nothing to lose like me. We got nothing to lose and no more of this vanilla milquetoast namby-pamby wussy pussy stuff that's been going on."