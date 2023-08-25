Sarah Palin calls for civil war "We do need to rise up and take our country back."

Former Alaska Governor and Donald Trump supporter Sarah Palin appeared on Newsmax last night to share her thoughts with host Eric Bolling on Trump's arrest yesterday in Georgia for election interference.

Bolling asked her, "When you see the former president being fingerprinted, having to show up, turn himself in, you see the mugshots of the other seven or eight who've turned themselves already, do you have concern for the country as I do?"

Palin said, "Absolutely, I mean — I think those who are conducting this travesty and creating this two-tiered system of justice and I want to ask them, "What the heck? Do you want us to be in Civil War?" because that's what's going to happen. We're not going to keep putting up with this. And Eric, I like that you suggested that we need to get angry. We do need to rise up and take our country back."

Threatening mass murder against people who don't share your politics — just another day in Trumpland.