Potential threat in Palin's words: "What's the use in being a good guy?"

Sarah Palin has a gift for uttering semi-coherent statements that make her out to be a victim of nefarious agents of the deep state. Whenever she or any of her MAGA compatriots stumble into mishaps or display questionable judgment and subsequently face repercussions, Palin is quick to weave a narrative of misunderstood heroes facing unjust punishment.

In a recent appearance on Newsmax, hosted by Eric Bolling, Palin voiced her discontent regarding the prison terms handed to members of the Proud Boys and Oath Keepers for their attempts to overthrow the US government:

It's so disheartening, the examples that you've given, Eric. It makes the populace lose a lot of faith in our government and that's an understatement. Unfortunately, what this leads to, when we recognize the examples that you just gave, the two-tier different justice systems that apply according to politics, you know it makes the good guy think "what's the use in being a good guy?" We're gonna be punished, you know, we're picked on, is what we are under this system. But we can't feel helpless and hopeless.

Palin seems to suggest that she and her fellow pseudo-patriots should abandon their "good guy" personas. These "good guys" have been found guilty by a jury of their peers of participating in a seditious conspiracy to violently subvert the Presidential election and impose a dictator. It makes you wonder; what does she want them to do as "bad guys?"