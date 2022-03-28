A prideful gentleman wanted to show his souped-up hot rod by driving fast down a residential street. Unfortunately, a brick wall came out of nowhere and smashed into the car, causing considerable damage to both. As a crowd gathers around, the confused driver seems at a loss to explain what happened. He's lucky he didn't kill anyone.
Showoff driver smashes classic car and a brick wall
- TWEET
- COMMENTS
- idiots in cars
Driver installs train horn in his Miata, possibly saving his life from an idiot driver
A Miata driver uses his train horn to encourage an SUV driver to stay in their lane. It worked. Click to expand READ THE REST
Watch: Audi driver fails to ford a river and destroys a pedestrian bridge in the process
A gentleman, brimming with confidence, drove his expensive car into a swollen river with the goal of reaching the other side. Unfortunately for him, he didn't make it across. Unfortunately for everyone else in the area, his car floated downstream and wrecked a pedestrian bridge. READ THE REST
Gentleman in tiny car almost kills self and dog by crossing train tracks at the wrong time
Click to expand A lone traveler in a peculiarly small motorized carriage trudged across a railway crossing, his leashed canine companion loyally following behind. With millennia of his ancestors whispering in his brain to turn back, he remained unfazed by the screeching monstrosity bearing down on him. Watch the video. He and the stalwart hound… READ THE REST
Master your ethical hacking skills with this 18-course bundle
With so many businesses and organizations being run online today, it's no wonder there's tons of opportunity in cyber security. But not many aspiring professionals can successfully get past a password, let alone protect an entire company online, so learning this stuff can really give you the chance to stand out when applying for cyber security… READ THE REST
Golf skills take a hit during COVID? Clean them up at home with this Smart Golf Simulator
If the sport of golf is anything, it's both the game of champions and what your grandpa falls asleep to on his recliner during his midday nap. Whatever precious spot golf holds in your life, it also plays its part as a huge stress reliever. Clean up your skills and take your swing to a… READ THE REST
Protect your online accounts for under $1.50 a month with LastPass
Every meaningful life or work-related activity requires a password in today's digital world. However, privacy seems like a rarity, especially with how easy it is for hackers (and even hacker puppets) to steal your login credentials. That's why you should consider taking extra steps to keep your information protected. An easy way to do this is by using a different… READ THE REST