FTC is suing TurboTax for its bogus "free" filing commercials

The Federal Trade Commission announced today that it's suing TurboTax maker Intuit for "deceiving consumers with bogus advertisements pitching 'free' tax filing that millions of consumers could not use."

From the FTC press release:

The Commission alleges that the company's ubiquitous advertisements touting their supposedly "free" products—some of which have consisted almost entirely of the word "free" spoken repeatedly—mislead consumers into believing that they can file their taxes for free with TurboTax. In fact, most tax filers can't use the company's "free" service because it is not available to millions of taxpayers, such as those who get a 1099 form for work in the gig economy, or those who earn farm income. In 2020, for example, approximately two-thirds of tax filers could not use TurboTax's free product.

"TurboTax is bombarding consumers with ads for 'free' tax filing services, and then hitting them with charges when it's time to file," said Samuel Levine, Director of the Bureau of Consumer Protection. "We are asking a court to immediately halt this bait-and-switch, and to protect taxpayers at the peak of filing season."