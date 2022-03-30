As a wise man once said, it's funny cause it's true.
Hi, my name's Terry and I believe that Matt Damon runs a network of underground tunnels beneath a pizza parlor in Washington DC to secretly vaccinate 5G towers.
(via Kottke)
Abbie Richards updated her well-received conspiracy theory chart to account for the latest goings-on. One may certainly quibble with specific placements or emphases but it all looks pretty solid to me! READ THE REST
"Aren't you a little short for a stormtrooper?" That's one of those classically memorable lines from the original Star Wars film, A New Hope. Leia lounges in her extrajudicial torture cell, expecting some sort of princely rescue — and instead, meets a cute-lookin' schlub in ill-fitting stormtrooper armor who ends up being her biological twin… READ THE REST
Thanks to a recent installation of The Atlantic's ongoing series about conspiracy thinking in America, I just learned that the Internet is dead. And that everyone on the Internet — including, presumably, myself — is in fact a highly advanced artificial intelligence, and that all of us AIs think we are successful duping all of… READ THE REST
