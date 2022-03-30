Is there a new Jen Psaki in town? Her substitute perfectly played the part

With Jen Psaki and Karine Jean-Pierre both out with Covid, Pres. Biden's communication director Kate Bedingfield made her debut in the White House press room today. And it might as well have been Psaki in there with the way she skillfully dropped her very own Psaki, er, Bedingfield bomb — not on the reporter, but on Donald Trump.

When asked what the reaction was to "former president Trump calling on Putin to release information about Hunter Biden," Bedingfield — like the great Psaki — didn't miss a beat.

"What kind of American, let alone an ex-president, thinks that this is the right time to enter into a scheme with Vladimir Putin and brag about his connections to Vladimir Putin? There is only one, and it's Donald Trump." (See video below.)

She then mimicked Psaki's signature "time's up!" move by immediately pointing to another reporter.

Bedingfield has shown interest in the job of White House Press Secretary should Psaki move on (to perhaps cable television), according to Politico, and if this clip is representative of the broader scope of her skills, it looks like she could be a contender.