British government to allow conversion therapy after years of promising to ban it

Two years ago, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson promised to enact a ban on conversion therapy, describing it as "aborrhent" and having "no place in a civilized society." But today it emerged that his government would allow it to continue, breaking years of promises—not least one they put in the Queen's own mouth. Conversion therapy refers to various pseudoscientific procedures which claim to change or suppress someone's sexual orientation and is already banned in several countries.

The document advises announcing the U-turn as part of this year's Queen's Speech in early May, suggesting: "This will allow us to position the decision as prioritising our legislative programme, and reduces the risk of looking like we have singled out an LGBT issue." It sets out how the government should respond to critical questions about the decision. It suggests the justification that: "Given the unprecedented circumstances of major pressures on cost of living and the crisis in Ukraine, there is an urgent need to rationalise our legislative programme". However, the document warns that those involved in designing a ban have not yet been informed about the change of policy, including the Equalities Minister, Liz Truss.

British right-wingers saw the stunning return of overt homophobia to U.S. politics—Florida governor DeSantis signed the "Don't Say Gay" bill just days ago—and are realizing that the culture war around trans and gay issues is political gold.

(In the U.S. it's more obvious that the fight against trans rights extends the same old anti-gay crusade; liberal and queer Britons participating in that fight seem to find it mysterious and unfathomable that they are being lumped in with the groomers)