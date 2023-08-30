Jordan Klepper reveals the wit and wisdom of Trump supporters

In this "Top Moments with Trump Supporters" video clip (posted below), The Daily Show's Jordan Klepper gives MAGA men and women the opportunity to demonstrate their keen intellects.

Jordan:

A gay couple should have the same rights as a het–.

MAGA Woman 1:

No, I don't. I really don't. I don't think it's fair.

Jordan:

To the gay couple?

MAGA Woman 1:

No, but the regular couple, they work so hard, you know. And the gay couple, they want more.

Jordan:

When you say more, do you mean equal?

MAGA Woman 1:

Yeah, they want equal in that.

Jordan:

And that's just too much.

MAGA Woman 1:

Yeah.

***

Jordan:

Are you in a better place than you were four years ago?

MAGA Man 1:

Absolutely. Absolutely.

Jordan:

Is America in a better place than it was four years ago?

MAGA Man 1:

I believe, absolutely.

Jordan:

We have higher unemployment. We have 200,000 people dead due to COVID, and we have riots in the streets.

MAGA Man 1:

Let me just tell you this much. I'm doing much better. I'm literally making four times as much as I was making when Obama was president.

Jordan:

What do you do?

MAGA Man 1:

I work for a debt relief company.

Jordan:

Now, as a debt relief employee, you make more money under Donald Trump.

MAGA Man 1:

Yeah.

Jordan:

It's good to be a white debt relief collector.

***

Jordan:

Read the transcript, right?

MAGA Man 2:

Yeah, yeah, absolutely.

Jordan:

Did you read the transcript?

MAGA Man 2:

I mean, I've read most of it. There's, there's not some…

Jordan:

You skimmed the transcript.

MAGA Man 2:

Yeah. I don't have time for it. You know, reading all the, you know, impeachment, all that bullshit, you know, but uh…

Jordan:

How long have you been waiting out here for Donald Trump?

MAGA Man 2:

Since eight o'clock.

Jordan:

Hours! A lot of free time.

MAGA Man 2:

Absolutely.

***

MAGA Man 3:

Read the transcript.

Jordan:

Read the transcript. Did you read the transcript?

MAGA Man 3:

I don't have to. Everyone else I guess. I can read it if I need to.

Jordan:

But yeah, but it's important that somebody reads the transcript.

MAGA Man 3:

It is very important. Pay attention and think for yourself.

Jordan:

Yes, you have. But to be clear, you have not read the transcript.

MAGA Man 3:

I haven't.

Jordan:

But it is just important.

MAGA Man 3:

Yeah. Don't be a sheep. Think for yourself.

Jordan:

But again, just to be very clear, you have not read it?

MAGA Man 3:

I have not read it.

Jordan:

You just trusted somebody else.

MAGA Man 3:

Right.

Jordan:

What are you saying? Don't be a sheep?

MAGA Man 3:

Think for yourself. Do your own research.

Jordan:

Do your own research.

MAGA Man 3:

Right.