Instagram makers launch Creators Say Gay, project to raise funds for LGBTQ+ youth

In response to the horrible new Don't Say Gay law in Florida (banning classroom discussion about sexual orientation or gender identity in primary schools), makers on Instagram, spearheaded by @atcharlotteshouse, have launched Creators Say Gay.

Participants are putting up work they've done in solidarity to the project, are planning to sell/auction items off, and are using the hashtag #creatorssaygay to indicate they've donated money to the project.

All proceeds raised will be split between the ACLU and The Trevor Project.

Image: Igram screengrab