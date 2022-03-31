Instagram makers launch Creators Say Gay, project to raise funds for LGBTQ+ youth

Gareth Branwyn

In response to the horrible new Don't Say Gay law in Florida (banning classroom discussion about sexual orientation or gender identity in primary schools), makers on Instagram, spearheaded by @atcharlotteshouse, have launched Creators Say Gay.

Participants are putting up work they've done in solidarity to the project, are planning to sell/auction items off, and are using the hashtag #creatorssaygay to indicate they've donated money to the project.

All proceeds raised will be split between the ACLU and The Trevor Project.

Image: Igram screengrab