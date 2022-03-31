This "Microsoft Redesigns the iPod Packaging" is a timeless classic

This video about how Microsoft would design the iPod box is as funny and relevant today as it was when it was uploaded to YouTube way back in 2006.
(Via Jeff Atwood)
Apple's Studio Display is a handsome metal monitor with better speakers and microphones than competing models and a hefty $1600 tag. Though that's not an outrageous price for a 5K display (the 5K LG UltraFine it replaces was not much cheaper) Apple sells refurbed Intel 5k iMacs with a similar panel for only $1300! And… READ THE REST
Apple's newest model of Mac (and its matching display) roll in tomorrow, but the first reviews are out today. The consensus: Mac Studio is an excellent and unexpectedly powerful machine in a compact case, but has a price to match. If your work needs the power—think high-resolution video editing, machine learning, VR—it can't be recommended… READ THE REST
I almost didn't notice, but Monica Chin did immediately: the new Mac Studio has two old-school USB Type A ports. That beloved hole was abandoned by Apple on most recent models cheaper than a $6,000 Mac Pro; now the price of entry to the magical experience of undongled peripherals is a mere $2,000, at least… READ THE REST
