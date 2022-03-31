Watch the unaired Jeopardy! pilot episode from 1964!

Question: This rare, unaired pilot predates the March 30, 1964 premiere of one of the greatest TV game shows of all time.
Answer: What is the Jeopardy! pilot episode seen above?
When I was a wee lad, a handful of television shows incentivized you to either go outside or catch some Zs. To this day, the intro for M.A.S.H is the auditory equivalent of Ambien for me. Seeing those helicopters start to come down forces my eyelids to do the same. However, every Millennials kid has at least… READ THE REST
It's been a while since I've played hooky, but I'm sure that I still know the ropes. Ducking responsibility is riding a bike; it's only really useful during childhood and is only implemented as an absolute necessity as an adult. The key to a successful day of hooky comes down to your choice of entertainment.… READ THE REST
The creators of The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles developed the title as a gag, and silliness is so interwoven into the concept that there was even a concert tour promoted on Oprah. By the late 1990s, however, the Turtles franchise was running on fumes. Saban—the studio behind the success of Power Rangers—decided to create a new live-action show more… READ THE REST
