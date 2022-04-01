Dyson headphones include air-cleaning vacuum mask

Dyson finds things to add vacuum cleaner motors to—fans, hand dryers, hairdryers—the way a kid with a hammer goes around looking for things to bash. The latest striking item is the Dyson Zone, a set of noise-canceling headphones with an integrated face mask that cleans the air you breathe.

Usability testing reveals that filters mounted in the earcups are the best place to ensure optimal product performance.

Trés cyberpunk! Looking forward to customizing a set of these. The answer to the question on your mind: they're not covid masks and won't stop virus-size particles, but they will filter out bacteria.

See also the Razer Zephyr, cheaper and airtight, but also not headphones. Though Razer avoids making claims about covid, the numbers they post on filtration efficiency match those for medical and workplace respirators.b