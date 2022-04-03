Competitive nettle eating is not for the faint of heart. The competition involves trying to chew and swallow the most stinging nettle (Urtica dioica) leaves. The painful effect that the stinging nettle plant has when consumed in its raw form is true to its name, but this doesn't stop the determined opponents, Tom and Phil. Watch to see who the stinging nettle champion is.
Watch this painful competitive stinging nettle eating contest
