The Florida Man Games is the olympics for reckless dunderheads

At The Florida Man Games you can cheer on competitors in events such as "evading police" and "wrestling over beer." The pseudolympic festival was hosted in St. Augustine and competition was stiff.

James Gordon of DeLand won the first event, wolfing down a plate loaded with barbecue pork and sausage a fraction of a second before his nearest competitor. He chugged a beer to celebrate. "I've lived in Florida my whole life," Gordon said after washing sauce from his hands and beard. "They're calling these 'events.' I'm calling this (expletive) Tuesday afternoon." One event had contenders dueling in muddy water in an inflatable pool, pummeling each other with weapons made from pool noodles and duct tape. Another was a theft-simulation relay in which competitors raced while toting a pair of bicycles, copper pipes and catalytic converters.

Spectators paid $45 a ticket, too, making the simple act of attendance pre-emiment among the reckless activities within. Larry Donnelly, captain of one team, defined the athletic demands of the competition succingly: "I have an absolute disregard for self-preservation. I will do anything."

Below, footage from the Florida Man Games of 2024.

