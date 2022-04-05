Chuck Tingle's new book celebrates the Amazon Labor Union victory — in the butt, with dinosaurs

Once again proving he's a true buckaroo, self-proclaimed world's greatest author Chuck Tingle has just announced the release of a new "Tingler," a 4,000-word short story that puts a dino-erotic twist on the movement for workers' rights. Unionized In The Butt And Now Everyone Is Safer, Happier And Better Paid is available for anyone to read for free on Chuck's Patreon page; but, if you want to pay for it, he recommends that you donate to Amazon Labor Union instead.

new tingler out now UNIONIZED IN THE BUTT AND NOW EVERYONE IS SAFER, HAPPIER, AND BETTER PAID. this tingler is FREE and only on patreon here: https://t.co/ONL7FtY2GB if you would like, use money you might otherwise pay and donate to @amazonlabor union here https://t.co/3iB8hOqMks pic.twitter.com/ZWkiOKx6Aa — Chuck Tingle (@ChuckTingle) April 4, 2022

Here's the setup to the story:

After years of working the line at the Cobbler Manufacturing factory, Will's starting to feel the aches and pains of a truly terrible job. The worst of these aches? His butt. Will goes to investigate, but is surprised to discover the business card of Krocko Ripple, a triceratops union organizer. Krocko instructs him to meet deep within his own butt, and soon enough Will is on a journey of discovery. It seems the workers of Will's prostate are under equally bad working conditions, and it's up to Will to help them unionize. Soon enough, Will is embarking on a hardcore erotica adventure what will help everyone create a safer, happier and healthier work environment… deep within his own butt. This erotic tale is 4,000 words of sizzling human on gay triceratops union organizer action, including anal, blowjobs, rough sex, and hardcore dinosaur-fighting-for-better-working-conditions love.

Solidarity to all triceratops workers, no matter their preferred pound. The only thing getting busted around here is nuts.

Unionized In The Butt And Now Everyone Is Safer, Happier And Better Paid [Chuck Tingle]