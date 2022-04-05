Enjoy this video of Neil Young shopping for records fifty years ago and finding a bootleg of his own work. He gets mad about it, too! Classic Neil. There's a record shop in Pittsburgh that still looks exactly like this, except for the prices.
Neil Young finds bootleg Neil Young album in record store, in 1972
