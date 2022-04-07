The UFO-Memorial Ängelholm is a statue in honor of a reported UFO landing

The UFO-Memorial Ängelholm is a statue constructed in honor of a supposed UFO landing in the Kronoskogen forest, an area of Ängelholm, Sweden. The memorial is a model UFO constructed out of concrete. The event that it memorializes occurred on May 18th 1946 and was apparently witnessed by cyclist Gösta Carlsson. Whether the UFO landing was true or fabricated, I love the way that the isolated statue looks amongst the surrounding wilderness.