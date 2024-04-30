Trump unable to source his Venezuelan crime stats

When asked for the source about dubious claims, Donald Trump clearly short circuits, gives a meandering "uuuuuuuh" and then leans into a word salad that includes the words papers and Venezuela.

"One stat before we go," Trump said. "Venezuela was very crime-ridden. They announced the other day [a] 72 percent reduction in crime in the last year. You know why? They moved all their criminals from Venezuela right into the good old U.S.A., and Biden let them do it. It's a disgrace."

Raj gently pushed back, asking where Trump was getting those numbers, and the ex-president stammered.

"Uhhhh, I guess I get them from the papers in this case," Trump said. "I think it's a federal statement or, well, they're coming actually from Venezuela. They're coming from Venezuela."

Raj appeared skeptical, saying, "We'll have to check on that" before thanking Trump for his time and inviting him to debate President Joe Biden in Michigan.