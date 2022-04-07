A gentleman in Scotland became irate when a man on a bike warned him not to talk on his phone while driving. So, thinking he'd teach the cyclist a lesson, he stepped out of his car to give the moving bike his best high kick — but karma instantly intervened. Watch his miserable fall here:
Watch: Angry gentleman kicks at passing bike and fails miserably
