A look at the marvelous career of Michelle Yeoh

Hollywood has too many sins to list, and most of them involve the mistreatment of women. On the benign end of their lengthy list of slights against the fairer sex is how swiftly the film industry will discard female actors the minute they spout a single grey hair. However, after a decade or two, once you have a full head of grey hair as an actress, the opportunities return- but only as a satellite character in a film. Sure, you can be the grandma or the sagely old maternal figure- which is just a grandmother by another name- but older actresses rarely are given a leading role outside of historical pieces.

That's why I'm so intrigued by A24's multi-dimensional epic Everything Everywhere All At Once, starring Michelle Yeoh. The film is an action-comedy starring an actress over 40? It feels like I'm in another dimension just writing that sentence. I should be surprised, but Michelle Yeoh isn't your average actress. The 80s Hong Kong cinema legend owns one of the most compelling filmographies in history. GQ sits down with Yeoh in the video embedded above and talks about her most iconic characters.