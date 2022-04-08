Back of Your Hand is a fun browser game that tests how well you know the streets of a particular city or area. Apparently for me, the answer is not very well. I blame it on Google Maps and Waze.
Fun browser game tests how well you know your geographic area
- browser game
- maps
