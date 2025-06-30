Harold Fisk's stunning 1944 maps show how the Mississippi River changed course over thousands of years

A geologist's vibrant maps reveal how the Mississippi River has wandered across its valley, making it look like a colorful, winding serpent. These maps, created by Harold Fisk in 1944, document the river's movements over thousands of years. Many of the rivers changed course dramatically.

As noted in The Public Domain Review, Fisk's maps chart the Mississippi River's path from southern Illinois to southern Louisiana. Each color represents a different era. Green represents 1880, salmon-pink represents 1820, and light blue represents 1765.

To reconstruct the river's ancient paths, Fisk combined historical maps dating back to 1765 with aerial photography and geological analysis. His work reveals prehistoric river courses from times when mammoths roamed the riverbanks. It's fun to think of these maps as an artistic collaboration between Fisk and the river. I'd love to have a print of one on my wall.

See also: A cool retro map of USA song titles