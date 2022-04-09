How to buy a MacBook Air without emptying your bank account

We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views.

These days, it can be challenging to get by without a laptop. Yet, it's a necessity for many schools and plenty of jobs. And, as any laptop owner can attest, they're used for so much more than work. We use them to stream TV shows, read news, create art, and even contact loved ones. They're an essential tool for daily life, yet they can be prohibitively expensive, costing hundreds to thousands of dollars. Buying a laptop will scorch your pockets, and don't even get us started on MacBooks…

Or does it? Refurbished options (used laptops that are updated to be as good as new) allow people to buy a high-end laptop without suffering sticker shock. That's what you can get with this Apple MacBook Air 11". While these usually start at $599, it's even cheaper right now: just $288.99 or 51% off.

That's a shocking price for a MacBook Air, which delivers valuable features, including nine hours of battery life and solid picture resolution (perfect for streaming Netflix!). Plus, this model comes with 512GB of storage to house all your files. Plus, it's small, lightweight, and has a sleek silver finish, making it easy to take with you anywhere, even if it's the office or nearby coffee shop.

MacBook Airs generally receive glowing reviews for their style and function. And although this model hails from 2015, it still stands the test of time. PCMag noted that "Its Intel Core i5 processor means that it breezes through tasks," while MacWorld raved about its "exceptional build quality and stunning looks."

This MacBook Air also comes with accessories you'll often use: a charger, wireless mouse, a Bluetooth headset, and a case (all the better to protect that stylish exterior!). And now, you can buy an Apple MacBook Air 11" Core i5, 4GB RAM 128GB SSD – Silver (Refurbished) for $288.99 or 51% off.

