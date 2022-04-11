This flexi disc was bundled into the October 1967 issue of Practical Electronics magazine. Each electronic sound effect — such as a pulse wave, unfiltered white noise, and ring modulation of two sine waves — is introduced by a narrator with a somnambulant British accent.
Enjoy this 1967 flexi disc of "Electronic Sounds and Effects for Electronic Music"
