Is your life humdrum? Short on drama? Lacking intrigue?

"Suspense Accents" can help. Just click on any of the soundboard buttons to add tension to your boring day-to-day. For even more menace, switch to dark mode.

Created by Robb Knight, original design by John Voorhees, VLCNR icon by Simon Buckmaster. As Knight writes, "I don't think anyone knows where the Suspense accents came from."