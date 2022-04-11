Watch Julian Lennon perform his dad's "Imagine" for the first time ever

On Friday, Julian Lennon publicly performed his dad John Lennon's "Imagine" for the first time ever, as a call for donations to support the people of Ukraine. Julian Lennon wrote:

As a human, and as an artist, I felt compelled to respond in the most significant way I could. So today, for the first time ever, I publicly performed my Dad's song, IMAGINE. Why now, after all these years? – I had always said, that the only time I would ever consider singing 'IMAGINE' would be if it was the 'End of the World'… But also because his lyrics reflect our collective desire for peace worldwide. Because within this song, we're transported to a space, where love and togetherness become our reality, if but for a moment in time… The song reflects the light at the end of the tunnel, that we are all hoping for…