"Scream" is a PSA about a woman who's surprised to find that her voicebox has been replaced with a musical instrument

Popkin

Scream is a 1989 PSA by the Samaritans that warns about the tragic horror of having your voice box replaced with a musical instrument. The woman in the video has found herself in this unfortunate circumstance. She keeps trying to speak, but is only able to utter the sounds of a distorted guitar riff. I pray that she has gotten her voice back by now or has formed some kind of experimental noise music project.