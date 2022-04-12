Scream is a 1989 PSA by the Samaritans that warns about the tragic horror of having your voice box replaced with a musical instrument. The woman in the video has found herself in this unfortunate circumstance. She keeps trying to speak, but is only able to utter the sounds of a distorted guitar riff. I pray that she has gotten her voice back by now or has formed some kind of experimental noise music project.
"Scream" is a PSA about a woman who's surprised to find that her voicebox has been replaced with a musical instrument
- TWEET
- COMMENTS
- PSAs
Young man succumbs to beatniks' peer pressure, smokes pot, gets a D on a test
In this scene from the 1967 anti-scare film, Narcotics, Pit of Despair, a callow college student enters a dope den filled with spaced-out hippies who cajole, harangue, guilt-trip, and bug him until he succumbs to their mind games and shyly takes his first puff of a marijuana cigarette. His wild night affects his studies the… READ THE REST
Bad things await those who confuse orange juice with paint thinner
In today's turbulent world, one of the many dangers lurking around the corner is the possibility that someone may confuse a glass of paint thinner with a straw in it for a glass of juice or lemonade. I thank god every day that someone made this PSA to warn about such a thing. That dark,… READ THE REST
Your Ears Are Not Invincible: A cheesy PSA that warns about the dangers of loud music
Your Ears Are Not Invincible is a dutch PSA that starts with a video of a speaker blasting some loud dance music. Next, we dive deep into the inner ear canal of someone who has apparently been irreversibly damaged from listening to loud music. The message "turn up the volume, and you will end up… READ THE REST
Create over 70 unique shapes with the Shashibo shapeshifting box
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. If you're looking for something to stimulate your mind, body, and senses at an affordable price, then look no further than the Shashibo shapeshifting box. The Shashibo Magnetic Puzzle Box by Ineedmeone is a patented Product Toy… READ THE REST
Gift Mom with two dozen luxurious roses this Mother's Day for just $40!
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. While it feels like it was Christmas just yesterday, we're entering into the throws of spring, which means Mother's Day is right around the corner. But instead of racking your brain… READ THE REST
The Pico can help almost anybody keep their adorably tiny indoor plants alive
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. Some people have a green thumb. They basically touch some soil, and spirals of greenery burst out, eager to thrive. But for many of us, getting anything to grow is a… READ THE REST