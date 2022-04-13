Arteater does a fantastic simple trick. Print out one of the various animation templates on offer, draw your frames in it, and then take a photo and upload it. Then it will generate an animated GIF for ya. There's even a set of effects you can apply to zhuzh it up!
Arteater: draw frames in a printable template and scan it to an animated GIF with your phone
