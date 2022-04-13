Cops blast Disney music in effort to prevent footage of their behavior going online

Police sometimes play popular music in the belief that this will prevent footage of them from being posted online—the belief is that copyright algorithms will block its publication. It never seems to work (though perhaps we just never get to see when it does) and the attempt all but guarantees that otherwise unremarkable police misconduct goes viral.

Officers played Disney hits like "You've Got a Friend in Me" from "Toy Story" and "We Don't Talk About Bruno" from "Encanto" during the investigation on April 4 in Santa Ana , the video shows. The loud music woke up Santa Ana City Councilman Jonathan Ryan Hernandez, among other neighbors, the video shows. An officer is seen in the video telling Hernandez they were playing the music because the person recording them wasn't allowing them to conduct their investigation. When Hernandez asks officers again about the music, the officer says "because he will get copyright infringement," the video shows.

Here's the video, embedded below. Dumb as bricks.