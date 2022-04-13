Is the Loch Ness Monster actually a whale's penis?

University of Derby molecular ecologist Michael Sweet floated a theory that the Loch Ness Monster might actually be a whale's penis. See examples below in Sweet's tweet. (Of course, the famed "Surgeon's Photograph" of 1934 above is a known hoax but it does have an uncanny resemblance to a whale dick.)

"Back in day, travellers/explorers would draw what they saw," Sweet writes. "This is where many sea monster stories come from ie. tentacled and alienesque appendages emerging from the water.. Whales often mate in groups so while one male is busy with the female the other male just pops his dick out of the water while swimming around waiting his turn," Sweet wrote.