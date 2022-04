I've yet to tackle Elden Ring, the grimdark swords-n-sorcery epic by FromSoftware and George R. R. Martin, but I adore how it looks when tilt-shifted and rendered like a charmingly herky-jerky cartoon. "Tiny Elden Ring" is the work of Flurdeh: "Using Tilt Shift to turn Elden Ring's Land Between into a miniature world. With its tiny inhabitants waddling around going on about their lives."

Flurdeh has also done this to Cyberpunk 2077 and Skyrim.