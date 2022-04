Last night, Washington Nationals pitcher Dee Strange-Gordon accidentally beaned the Atlanta Braves' Travis d'Arnaud who responded to the 52.1 mph ball with a perfect pratfall. d'Arnaud's smile as he got up wins the game.

"Walking up [to the plate], I was thinking, 'If I get hit, I'm just going to flop down,'" d'Arnaud told MLB.com. "I almost spoke it into existence. It was fun."