A small car causes a dramatic truck explosion in Minnesota highway accident (video)

It's amazing people still choose to drink and drive, but here is yet another example of why driving while intoxicated is a bad idea.

A box truck was traveling on a Minnesota highway Monday afternoon when an out-of-control white car sped across a barrier from the onramp and crashed into the truck. The truck then lost control, barreling across a lane and smashing into the overpass rail, instantly exploding into flames.

The driver opened his door, but with so much black billowing smoke, exited out the passenger side instead and, miraculously, walked away in one piece. Police later said the woman driving the car "showed suspected signs of impairment" and was "being processed for driving while impaired." Neither driver was seriously injured.

Via HuffPost