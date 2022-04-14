Star Trek: The Next Generation animated in the style of Star Trek: The Animated Series

What if Star Trek: The Next Generation was animated in the 70s instead of produced as live-action a decade later? After all, Star Trek: The Animated Series was an Emmy-award winner that proved the fandom could support a show on network TV. Check out the parallel universe where they kept that gig going instead of vaulting straight back to live action—the work here of Gazelle Automations.

It's perfect, isn't it? Right down to the clumsy pacing and other signifiers of old-timey TV cartoons. Even the way the live-action dialogue feels uncanny fits into the 70s' animation vibe. And look at the Borg's mauve Groove Cube!