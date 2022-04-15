Abandoned Rails maps thousands of miles of abandoned routes, complete with photos and articles about the history of America's railroads. For example, check out the West End Branch, abandoned only a few years ago, one of the many rusting lines across the country which always strike me as potential elements of passenger light rail services that will never exist.
Site maps the abandoned railroads of America
