I would love to see examples of what Florida found unacceptable in those Math textbooks

Florida's Department of Education has rejected 54 Mathematics textbooks for containing materials inappropriate for Florida students to be exposed to. You can be sure it isn't New Math they are mad about.

Sun Sentinel:

The Florida Department of Education says it has found that many math textbooks submitted by publishers contained "prohibited topics" — such as references to critical race theory, the legal framework taught only in graduate school and college-level law courses.

Out of 132 submitted textbooks, the education department approved only 78 of them, and rejected more than ever before, according to a news release. It rejected 54, including several it said had critical race theory and other prohibited subjects.

"Reasons for rejecting textbooks included references to Critical Race Theory (CRT), inclusions of Common Core, and the unsolicited addition of Social Emotional Learning (SEL) in mathematics," the state's news release stated. "The highest number of books rejected were for grade levels K-5, where an alarming 71 percent were not appropriately aligned with Florida standards or included prohibited topics and unsolicited strategies."