Kickstart this new Passover-themed RPG

As a gentile, I've always been intrigued by what I've understood as the "tell-the-story" aspect of Passover. And this seems like a pretty cool way to expand upon that! An $18 contribution will get a PDF of the rulebook; twice that, and you'll get a physical guidebook as well.

From the campaign page:

Ma Nishtana: Why is this Night Different? is a story game created by Gabrielle Rabinowitzand Ben Bisogno with art by Katrin Dirim, modeled on a Passover Seder—specifically the one we share in our family. The seder is a ritual meal and collaborative re-telling of the Jewish exodus from Egypt. In Ma Nishtana, there are opportunities to eat all of the ritual foods or perform more abstract (and remote play friendly) rituals. Together, we breathe new life into the Exodus story by embodying our own versions of key characters and navigating the emotional ties between them. We take turns guiding a series of role-played and narrated scenes, which culminate in the deliverance of the Hebrew people from peril. Our choices directly shape the trajectory of our story.

Ma Nishtana: Why is this Night Different? — A Passover Storytelling Tabletop Game [Gabrielle Rabinowitz / Kickstarter]