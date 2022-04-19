The genius of Cuphead

Games look better than ever; that's a fact. Behind their gilded exterior, though, most releases from major developers are more formulaic and tame than they've ever been. That's why it's been such a joy to watch Cuphead claim its place. Cuphead is at once a retro homage to platformers from the early SNES and Genesis era and a stunning example of what modern video games can be. Plus, it accomplishes all of that in a gorgeous art style that harkens back to rubber hose animation from the 20s.

Since Cuphead's ever-evolving media empire, now including a show on Netflix, keeps expanding, now is as good a time as any to investigate the roots of this hit franchise. In the video linked above, the creators behind Cuphead sit down with GameSpot's YouTube channel and discuss their creative process.