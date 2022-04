On Easter morning, Jesus appeared as a wet stain on the entryway floor of St. Peter Armenian Church in Watervliet, New York. From WNYT:

"It was an Easter miracle and an apparition of the Lord," [Father Stepanos] Doudoukjian stated. "Many of our faithful were awestruck by this as well and made the sign of the cross and thanked God upon entering." The church community burned incense in the entryway as a sign of holiness.

A couple hours later, Jesus had all but dried up.