Ready for 4/20? This clean laser combustion smoking device might heat things up

While April 20th doesn't have significance to those who don't partake in horticulture-related festivities, you may look forward to a day of celebration with some CBD stimulation. And, while your trusty pipe from college might've helped you through some rough and tough times, adult behavior is understanding there's other paraphernalia that doesn't involve tinfoil and third-degree burns.

One example is this Hitoki Trident. Featured on Mashable and Forbes and marketed by Hitoki as the "Ultimate Smoking Experience," this modern smoking device makes a great accomplice if you want to participate in (almost legal) 4/20 activities or otherwise, and it's available for $499.99.

With a minimalist design and a one-button function, this device has no frills, so it's simply an easy smoke for you and all of your buds (no pun intended.). Using laser capabilities, the Trident offers a chemical, butane, and flame-free experience perfect for those who both hate the taste of burned flowers and are prone to accidents. The battery lasts for over 280 ignitions on a single charge, and the clean flavor seal of approval ensures elevated flavor while vaporizing.

Using this bad boy is simple: Just load, lock, and light. That's it! It's that easy to start a relaxing journey towards a clean smoke and toke. And while we can't tell you what to put in here, you probably already know what we're thinking.

Speaking of questionable, usage and legality for anything smokable is a state-by-state variance, so make sure you're playing by the rules so we can continue to have nice things. And you might want to get in touch with your doctor before ingesting (or in this case, inhaling) anything foreign.

Get the Hitoki Trident: The Ultimate Smoking Experience for $499.99.

Prices subject to change.