Watch Donald Glover gush over Abbott Elementary

Even though sitcoms might not rule the roost the way they once did in the 80s and 90s, there are still plenty of modern sitcoms that strive for comedic excellence. One of the shows that helped shape contemporary sitcoms was Dan Harmon's Community. For several seasons, Community garnered a cult following by pushing the perimeters of what sitcoms could do visually and structurally. Community's success birthed several stars, but Donald "Childish Gambino" Glover emerged as arguably the most celebrated member of the show's cast.

In a recent visit to Lebron James' show The Shop, Donald Glover sat across from Quinta Brunson, the multi-talented creator, and star of ABC's hilarious Abbott Elementary. Abbot Elementary has earned copious acclaim from fans and critics alike despite being a newcomer on the sitcom scene. One of the best endorsements for the show's quality came via Donald Glover's glowing praise of Brunson and her groundbreaking series. You know you're doing something right when Childish Gambino gives you props.