Gillian Jacobs thinks Community fans need to reevaluate season six

During its initial run on NBC, Community was unanimously praised as one of the most innovative and consistently hilarious sitcoms on the market. While the airwaves were being inundated with mockumentary-style clones of The Office, Community dared to break away from the traditional sitcom format with episodes that remain some of the most experimental entries into the genre. Consequently, Community found itself swimming upstream, as its tendency to experiment caused casual viewers of the series to scratch their heads a little too often.

After its cancelation on network television, Community was revived on Hulu and attempted to go for a victory lap on the streaming service. Unfortunately, the show's final season has been considered something of a failure in the eyes of fans. According to AV Club, former Community star Gillian Jacobs believes fans might have been too harsh in their appraisal of the show's polarizing sixth season. Hopefully, the rumored Community movie will recapture the show's magic among the fandom.