Become a Microsoft Office power user with these affordable courses

We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views.

Microsoft Office pops up all the time for computer users. Whether at work or school, you've probably got a crash course on building an Excel sheet or typing an essay on a Word document. But here's the thing: There are so many possibilities with Microsoft Office that you likely never knew existed.

With a Microsoft Office Lifetime License for Mac and Microsoft Office Courses, those possibilities are illuminated. You get the entire Office Suite — Word, Powerpoint, Excel, Outlook, Teams, and OneNote — and access to courses that teach you how to get the most out of every application. It's packed with tips and tricks that may turn even the utmost beginner into a total Microsoft Office pro. Even if you think you know all you need about Microsoft Office, you might be surprised by some of the hacks and techniques provided.

You'll have access to 136 lectures and 624 hours of online courses, all accessible 24/7, so you can pursue this education whenever you wish. You'll learn everything from how to manage a workbook to performing calculations in Excel to managing your workspace to creating the most stunning Powerpoint presentations.

The courses come courtesy of One Education, a team of industry professionals that creates material to help students reach their career aspirations. One user shared their positive experience with One Education, stating "The course materials were well structured and organized so anyone can grasp it well," At the same time, another wrote in their review, "I learned so many new things. They provided high quality online courses."

Now, you can get Microsoft Office Suite and access to Microsoft courses for an attractive price. Typically, the bundle is $939, but right now, you can get it for just $79.99.

Prices subject to change.