Cynthia Plaster Caster, sculptor of rock star penises, RIP

Cynthia "Plaster Caster" Albritton who made molds of penises belonging to Jimi Hendrix, Eric Burdon, Jello Biafra, Wayne Cramer, and many more big names in entertainment—has died. She was 74 years-old. Gil Kaufman writes in Billboard:

She later branched out into casting female body parts as well, making breast casts of members of Stereolab's Laetitia Sadier, Peaches, members of L7 and the Demolition Doll Rods and the Yeah Yeah Yeahs' Karen O, among others.

Albritton, born on May 24, 1947 in Chicago, hit upon her unique artistic lane in college when a professor asked the class to cast a solid object the could retain its shape. The budding artist and rock fan decided to try memorializing erect male phalluses using a dental-molding substance, with Hendrix agreeing to be her first subject. Soon after she found a patron in gonzo rocker Frank Zappa, who was not interested in sitting for one of her unique sessions. And while the hirsute avant garde guitarist/composer did not submit himself for casting, he paid for Albritton to move to Los Angeles, where she began making her unique sculptures.