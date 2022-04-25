"When a guy's banging you, you spin off of him… If you can feel that body… Oh, c'mon!"
Video: Shaq can't stop giggling at Charles Barkley's inadvertent double entendre on TV
Faces of all Republican and Democrat US senators combined into two monstrous headshots
Above, all 50 Republican senators as one monstrosity, courtesy of the FaceApp AI algorithm. And here's the equally-creepy other side of the aisle: (via @_sn_n and @Zekernater, thanks Lux Sparks-Pescovitz!) READ THE REST
