Florida sheriff encourages homeowners to shoot burglars to "save taxpayers money"

Santa Rosa County, Florida sheriff Bob Johnson held a press conference about an alleged burglar who had been arrested after an unknown homeowner shot at him. Johnson celebrated the shooter and encouraged others to do the same:

"If somebody's breaking into your house, you're more than welcome to shoot them in Santa Rosa County, and we prefer that you do actually. Whoever that was, you're not in trouble. Come see us. We have a gun safety class we put on every other Saturday. If you take that, you'll shoot a lot better, and hopefully, you'll save taxpayers money."

From WSET:

Florida's "stand your ground" law says that "a person who is not engaged in an unlawful activity and who is attacked in any other place where he or she has a right to be has no duty to retreat and has the right to stand his or her ground and meet force with force, including deadly force, if he or she reasonably believes it is necessary to do so to prevent death or great bodily harm to himself or herself or another or to prevent the commission of a forcible felony."

(Thanks, Charles Pescovitz)