Firearms expert reacts to the guns of Metal Gear Solid 3 (mostly with horror)

I loved the recent Metal Gear Solid 3 remake, if only because it finally added crouch walking to a game about sneaking around. The series as a whole has an obsession with guns and military technology despite its anti-war message because Hideo Kojima is an extremely principled writer who also has the attention span of a twelve-year-old boy, but this trend is easily at its peak in MGS3. Just look at Snake's early-game monologue upon receiving a customized 1911, wherein he painstakingly goes over every tiny modification made to the gun without so much as a second glance at the topless woman who just handed it to him.

With the remake, the level of granularity and realism in the game's gun handling has only gone up, making it perfect fodder for weapons expert and Royal Armouries museum curator Jonathan Ferguson. Ferguson, a gamer himself, was sat in front of Snake Eater to see if Kojima's standards matched up with his.

Unsurprisingly, everything about Ocelot gives him a headache.